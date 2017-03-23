Limbic system

Definition

The limbic system comprises a group of structures in the forebrain that is implicated in emotion, memory and homeostatic processes. While definitions vary, it is often considered to include the hippocampus, amygdala, hypothalamus and basal forebrain, as well as the parahippocampal, enthorhinal, orbitofrontal, anterior cingulate and insular cortices.

