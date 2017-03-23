Research | | open
Limbic system
The limbic system comprises a group of structures in the forebrain that is implicated in emotion, memory and homeostatic processes. While definitions vary, it is often considered to include the hippocampus, amygdala, hypothalamus and basal forebrain, as well as the parahippocampal, enthorhinal, orbitofrontal, anterior cingulate and insular cortices.
A competitive inhibitory circuit for selection of active and passive fear responses
Competitive circuits in the amygdala of mice drive either freezing or flight behaviour in response to threat, and involve distinct neuronal subtypes.Nature 542, 96–100
Serotonin engages an anxiety and fear-promoting circuit in the extended amygdala
A brain circuit is identified through which serotonin induces an anxiety-like state; this circuit also mediates the anxiety-like behaviour induced by acute administration of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor fluoxetine and may underlie the early adverse events that some patients with anxiety disorders have to these types of drugs.Nature 537, 97–101
