Latest Research and Reviews
The structure and binding mode of citrate in the stabilization of gold nanoparticles
The manner in which carboxylates bind to the surface of nanoparticles has been an important question in materials science. Now, multinuclear magnetic resonance experiments — alongside DFT calculations, XPS and TEM measurements — have elucidated the three-dimensional ligand structures of gold nanoparticles capped with various ratios of carboxylate-containing ligands, and enabled the determination of the most probable binding modes.
Remarkable catalytic activity of dinitrogen-bridged dimolybdenum complexes bearing NHC-based PCP-pincer ligands toward nitrogen fixation
Catalytic nitrogen fixation is a very active research area, given the need to develop mild routes for ammonia production. Here the authors report a PCP-pincer molybdenum complex allowing for highly efficient ammonia generation under ambient conditions.Nature Communications 8, 14874
Structural and functional synthetic model of mono-iron hydrogenase featuring an anthracene scaffold
Mono-iron hydrogenase promotes the heterolytic cleavage of H2 and subsequent hydride transfer to its organic substrate, H4MPT+, which serves as a CO2 ‘carrier’ in methanogenic pathways. Now, using an anthracene-scaffold-based approach, a synthetic model featuring enzyme-like Fe-C,N,S facial coordination has been developed. The model complex enables the bidirectional activity of H2 activation and evolution.Nature Chemistry 9, 552–557
Organometallic neptunium(III) complexes
Probing the chemistry of transuranic elements is notoriously challenging. Now, three neptunium(III) organometallic sandwich complexes have been prepared using a flexible macrocycle as ligand, and their molecular and electronic structures characterized, adding to our understanding of the behaviour of f-elements and suggesting that the lower oxidation state Np(II) may be chemically accessible.Nature Chemistry 8, 797–802
News and Comment
Computational ligand design: Reduction to practiceNature Chemistry 6, 558
Sandwich complexes: Metals in the middleNature Chemistry 6, 4
Transition metal complexes: 24-carat chemistryNature Chemistry 5, 728
Nanoparticle self-assembly: Bonding them all
A general approach for decorating nanoparticles with a highly dense shell of DNA linkers expands the range of building blocks that can be used for DNA-mediated nanoparticle self-assembly.Nature Materials 12, 694–696
Ligand design: The two faces of carboranes
Carborane substituents — rather than alkyl or aryl groups — have now been used to tune ligand properties. Attaching a carborane cluster to a ligand through either a carbon or a boron atom markedly changes its coordination behaviour without altering its steric profile.Nature Chemistry 3, 577–578
Natural product–based fragment libraries for ligand discovery
Natural product–based fragment libraries could be used to identify ligands against targets that are difficult to drug.