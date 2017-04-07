Ligand-gated ion channels
Ligand-gated ion channels are ion channels that are opened or closed (gated) by ligands, generally small molecules such as the second messenger cAMP and neurotransmitters. Ligand-gated ion channels lead to depolarization or hyperpolarization of the membrane. When located at synapses, ligand-gated ion channels convert the neurotransmitter signal from the pre-synaptic neuron into post-synaptic electrical signals.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Neuronal receptors: A lipid closes a loopNature Chemical Biology 10, 694
News and Views |
Neuroscience: Astrocytes as aide-mémoires
Memory formation is known to occur at the level of synaptic contacts between neurons. It therefore comes as a surprise that another type of brain cell, the astrocyte, is also involved in establishing memory.Nature 463, 169–170
Research Highlights |
Receptor physiology: It's the NMDA receptor, but not as we know it
NR1/NR3-containing 'NMDA' receptors are expressed in vivo in myelin and can be activated by glycine aloneNature Reviews Neuroscience 11, 663
News and Views |
Ion channels: Manipulating the munchies in mice
Crystal structure and drug pharmacophore structure-activity data guided a combined mutagenesis and chemical screen to develop ligand-gated ion channels activated by unique chemical agonists. Through genetic engineering, these channels can be used to manipulate neuronal excitability and dissect the neuronal circuitry responsible for complex behaviors.Nature Chemical Biology 7, 759–760
Comments and Opinion |
Channelrhodopsin engineering and exploration of new optogenetic tools
Rhodopsins from microalgae and eubacteria are powerful tools for manipulating the function of neurons and other cells, but these tools still have limitations. We discuss engineering approaches that can help advance optogenetics.Nature Methods 8, 39–42