Ligaments
Ligaments are tough, somewhat flexible bands of avascular connective tissue, usually white, composed of fibroblasts within an extracellular matrix of parallel collagen fibres and elastin fibres. Ligaments serve to connect bones to other bones at the articular extremities, whereby they stabilize joints and enable or restrict movement.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
