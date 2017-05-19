Lifestyle modification

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 322–323
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Oxidative stress and male infertility
High levels of seminal oxidative stress lead to sperm DNA damage and male factor infertility. In this review, the authors describe the mechanisms of oxidative-stress-induced male factor infertility, and how lifestyle-related interventions might reduce levels of seminal oxidative stress, ameliorate infertility and potentially improve the health of the children of men with high levels of seminal oxidative stress.
Research | | open
Effects of treadmill running with different intensity on rat subchondral boneScientific Reports 7, 1977
News and Comment
News and Views |
Dementia: Multimodal dementia prevention — does trial design mask efficacy?
The first large trial of a multimodal lifestyle intervention combined with a nutritional supplement for dementia prevention was unsuccessful and adds to conflicting evidence from similar studies. Whether lifestyle interventions are biologically ineffective or whether the lack of efficacy is due to methodological limitations remains to be determined.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 322–323
Research Highlights |
Public health: Active commuting can lower your risk of CVDNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 316
Research Highlights |
Coronary artery disease: Urbanization is a risk factor for CADNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 252
Research Highlights |
Metabolism: Exercise resistance decodedNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 251
Research Highlights |
Metabolism: Calorie restriction for healthy ageingNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 190
Comments and Opinion |
Cardiovascular disease prevention: lifestyle attenuation of genetic risk
Both rare and common genetic variants predict the onset of cardiovascular disease (CVD), but recent studies have provided compelling evidence that individuals who harbour variants that elevate their risk of CVD can substantially lower this risk by controlling lifestyle-related risk factors, such as smoking, diet, and physical activity.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 187–188