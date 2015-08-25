Leydig cell tumour
A Leydig cell tumour is a tumour of the testicles. It develops in adults and children from Leydig cells, which are the cells in the testicles that release the male hormones (androgens such as testosterone). These tumours are hormonally active and produce androgens, and occasionally oestrogens (female sex hormones).
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
A premenopausal woman with virilization secondary to an ovarian Leydig cell tumor
Virilizing ovarian tumors are rare neoplasms that may affect both women of reproductive age and postmenopausal women. This Case Study describes a young woman with longstanding amenorrhea and virilization and highlights the challenges and pitfalls in the diagnosis and choice of proper treatment for this uncommon cause of female hyperandrogenism.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 7, 240–245