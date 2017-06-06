News and Views |
Leukaemia
Leukaemia is a type of blood cancer, which starts in blood-forming tissue, such as the bone marrow, and causes large numbers of immature blood cells to be produced and enter the bloodstream. Leukaemia is subdivided into different subtypes according to cellular maturity (acute or chronic) and cell type (lymphocytic or myeloid).
Nature Medicine 23, 656–657
STAT5 alters the state of transcriptional networks, driving aggressive leukemia
Severe congenital neutropenias
Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032
Distinct homotypic B-cell receptor interactions shape the outcome of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.Nature Communications 8, 15746
Understanding cancer from the stem cells up
A new study that uses an integrated single-cell transcriptomics approach to characterize cancer stem cell populations during treatment with molecularly targeted therapies offers insights into disease evolution and points to new therapeutic targets.
The transcription factor STAT5 acts as an oncoprotein in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, competing with the transcription factors NF-κB and Ikaros for binding to DNA.
Immunotherapy: A CAR T-cell recipe for successNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 330
Cancer: Belt and braces for BCR–ABLNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 312–313
Haematological cancer: Dual targeting to defeat resistanceNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328–329