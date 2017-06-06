Leukaemia

Definition

Leukaemia is a type of blood cancer, which starts in blood-forming tissue, such as the bone marrow, and causes large numbers of immature blood cells to be produced and enter the bloodstream. Leukaemia is subdivided into different subtypes according to cellular maturity (acute or chronic) and cell type (lymphocytic or myeloid).

