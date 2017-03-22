Lectins
Lectins are carbohydrate-binding proteins that bind either a soluble carbohydrate or the carbohydrate portion of a glycoconjugate. Lectins are present in both plants and animals and play roles in various biological processes, including the immune system, cell adhesion and glycoprotein metabolism.
The fungal-specific β-glucan-binding lectin FGB1 alters cell-wall composition and suppresses glucan-triggered immunity in plants
β-glucans derived from fungal cell walls can trigger immune responses in animals, yet their roles in plant-fungal interactions are less well known. Here, Wawra et al. show that the FGB1 proteins, secreted by the fungal endophyte P. indica, can alter fungal cell wall composition and suppress immune responses in plants.Nature Communications 7, 13188
Generation of self-clusters of galectin-1 in the farnesyl-bound formScientific Reports 6, 32999
Galectin-3 inhibition prevents adipose tissue remodelling in obesityInternational Journal of Obesity 40, 1034–1038
Engineering insect-free cereals
A cluster of three rice lectin receptor kinases confers resistance to planthopper insects.Nature Biotechnology 33, 262–263
Prostate cancer: 'Galectin signature' reveals gal-1 as key player in angiogenesisNature Reviews Urology 9, 667
A sweet target for innate immunity
Galectins are carbohydrate-binding proteins with diverse activities, but there is no unifying picture of their primary physiological role. Galectins now emerge as autonomous bacteria-killing agents (pages 295–301), unexpected findings that may point to a principal role of these proteins in innate immunity.Nature Medicine 16, 263–264
Mannose-binding lectin—the forgotten molecule?Nature Medicine 17, 1547–1548