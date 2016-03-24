Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Infant oral mutilation – a child protection issue?British Dental Journal 220, 357–360
Reviews |
Monitoring, reporting and verifying emissions in the climate economy
This paper reviews the monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse-gas emissions needed for carbon-pricing and management mechanisms.Nature Climate Change 5, 319–328
Research |
Gross miscarriage of justiceBritish Dental Journal 218, 92
News and Comment
News |
Colombian biologist cleared of criminal charges for posting another scientist’s thesis online
Diego Gómez had faced up to eight years in jail in closely watched copyright case whose verdict has been appealed.
News |
China expands DNA data grab in troubled western region
Alarms raised over suspected efforts to collect massive numbers of genetic samples from citizens.
Comments and Opinion |
Better out than in
Continued US membership in the Paris Agreement on climate would be symbolic and have no effect on US emissions. Instead, it would reveal the weaknesses of the agreement, prevent new opportunities from emerging, and gift greater leverage to a recalcitrant administration.
News |
Science publishers try new tack to combat unauthorized paper sharing
Rise in copyright breaches prompts industry to discuss ways to allow ‘fair sharing’ of articles.
Comments and Opinion |
Germany: Note limitations of DNA legislationNature 545, 30
Editorial |
Moving ethical regulation forward
Disciplinary divides and diverse views on the role of ethical review in the social and behavioural sciences shape interpretations of the recent Common Rule changes. Challenges lay ahead in creating a shared standard for all those engaged in research that involves human subjects.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0099