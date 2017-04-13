Research | | open
Laser material processing
Laser material processing uses high-intensity light beams in material fabrication. This can include cutting, engraving, drilling or welding metals. It can also include cleaning materials with lasers. Health and safety issues associated with using these techniques are an important consideration.
Room temperature three-photon pumped CH3NH3PbBr3 perovskite microlasersScientific Reports 7, 45391
View from... JSAP Spring Meeting: A marriage of materials and optics
A laser-annealing technique for increasing the dopant concentration in semiconductors, the creation of a glass with second-order optical nonlinearity and the realization of optical topological insulators were highlights at the Japan Society of Applied Physics Spring Meeting.Nature Photonics 11, 271–273
Laser processing: Making light work of crystal growth
A new method of stimulating crystal growth by laser light could enhance the way we make materials.Nature Photonics 10, 694–695
Fluid dynamics: How water explodes
Micro-explosions triggered by the absorption of X-ray laser light in drops and jets of water result in shock waves and in rapid heating and expansion of the liquid — as now revealed in state-of-the-art experiments.Nature Physics 12, 899–900
Manufacturing: 3D printed micro-optics
Uncompromised performance of micro-optical compound lenses has been achieved by high-fidelity shape definition during two-photon absorption microfabrication. The lenses have been made directly onto image sensors and even onto the tip of an optic fibre.Nature Photonics 10, 499–501
Free-electron lasers: Fully coherent soft X-rays at FERMI
The Italian free-electron laser, FERMI, now generates coherent soft X-rays in the water window (2.3–4.4 nm) by two-stage frequency upconversion of ultraviolet seed laser pulses using the 'fresh bunch' technique.Nature Photonics 7, 852–854
Lithography: Chalcogenide promiseNature Photonics 8, 352