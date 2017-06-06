Large intestine

Definition

The large intestine is the final part of the lower gastrointestinal tract and includes the caecum, appendix, colon, rectum and anal canal. The large intestine's function is to finish digestion of food, extracting water, salt and nutrients from solid waste and excreting indigestible matter from the body via the anus.

