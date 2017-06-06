Large intestine
The large intestine is the final part of the lower gastrointestinal tract and includes the caecum, appendix, colon, rectum and anal canal. The large intestine's function is to finish digestion of food, extracting water, salt and nutrients from solid waste and excreting indigestible matter from the body via the anus.
Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Chemically induced mouse models of acute and chronic intestinal inflammation
This protocol update describes how to generate mouse models of inflammatory bowel diseases and methods for analyzing disease progression.Nature Protocols 12, 1295–1309
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Gut microbiota: A protective protozoan in mucosal infection
Research Highlights |
Cell biology: Model colonsNature Methods 13, 713
Research Highlights |
Intestinal tract: Sentinel goblet cells flush out bacteria from crypts