Latest Research and Reviews
Receptor usage dictates HIV-1 restriction by human TRIM5α in dendritic cell subsets
Human TRIM5α restricts HIV-1 infection of Langerhans cells through Langerin-dependent autophagy pathway.Nature 540, 448–452
Monocyte-derived inflammatory Langerhans cells and dermal dendritic cells mediate psoriasis-like inflammation
Imiquimod exacerbates IL-23-induced skin inflammation and models psoriasis in mice. Here the authors show that this pathology is not dependent on resident dendritic cells, but on CCR6-induced immigration of monocyte-derived cells.Nature Communications 7, 13581
Stress-induced production of chemokines by hair follicles regulates the trafficking of dendritic cells in skin
Hair is a skin component that functions as a physical barrier and thermal regulator. Nagao and colleagues show that hair follicles recruit Langerhans cells to the epidermis via the secretion of various chemokines.Nature Immunology 13, 744–752
IL-34 is a tissue-restricted ligand of CSF1R required for the development of Langerhans cells and microglia
Tissue-specific Langerhans cells and microglia develop in situ before birth. Colonna and colleagues identify IL-34 produced by keratinocytes and neurons as the relevant ligand of CSF1R necessary for their generation.Nature Immunology 13, 753–760
Transcriptional programming of the dendritic cell network
The dendritic cell (DC) network consists of several DC subsets with distinct functions. Here, Gabrielle Belz and Stephen Nutt focus on transcription factors that regulate DC lineage specification in response to developmental and environmental cues.Nature Reviews Immunology 12, 101–113
News and Comment
Cracking the code of skin inflammation with CD1a
CD1a on Langerhans cells in the epidermis is the lipid receptor for the plant-derived allergen urushiol and self lipids and is a key amplifier of inflammatory responses in urushiol-induced contact dermatitis as well as in psoriasis.Nature Immunology 17, 1133–1134
Reply to: "Subverting misconceptions about radiation therapy"Nature Immunology 17, 345–346
Subversion of anticancer immunosurveillance by radiotherapy
Paradoxically, radiotherapy can reinforce immunosuppressive pathways that undermine anticancer immunosurveillance and treatment efficacy. Irradiation induces Langerhans cells to migrate from the skin to lymph nodes, where they stimulate regulatory T cells.Nature Immunology 16, 1005–1007
HIV: From one STI to another ... with love
LL-37 produced by HSV-2-infected keratinocytes increases the susceptibility of neighbouring Langerhans cells to HIV infection.Nature Reviews Immunology 13, 154–155
Dendritic cells: A hairy pathway for migration
A population of precursor Langerhans cells is recruited to the epidermis via hair follicles.Nature Reviews Immunology 12, 550–551
The yin-yang nature of CSF1R-binding cytokines
Most myeloid cells express the growth-factor receptor CSF1R. Recognition of interleukin 34 by CSF1R is required for the development of tissue-resident Langerhans cells and microglia, which explains the independence of their growth from CSF1.Nature Immunology 13, 717–719