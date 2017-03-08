Research | | open
Lamination
Lamination is the biological process by which cells are arranged in layers within a tissue during development. Laminated structures in the nervous system include the cerebral cortex, retina and hippocampus. During nervous system development, the molecular mechanisms governing cell specification, migration and axon guidance contribute to the process of lamination.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 43760
Drebrin-mediated microtubule–actomyosin coupling steers cerebellar granule neuron nucleokinesis and migration pathway selection
Neuronal migration is vital for neuronal circuit morphogenesis and is thought to rely on microtubule-actomyosin crosstalk. Here, the authors use super-resolution imaging and the drebrin microtubule-actin crosslinking protein to show that microtubule-actomyosin coupling controls the direction of centrosome and somal motility.Nature Communications 8, 14484
A comprehensive transcriptional map of primate brain development
A high-resolution gene expression atlas of prenatal and postnatal brain development of rhesus monkey charts global transcriptional dynamics in relation to brain maturation, while comparative analysis reveals human-specific gene trajectories; candidate risk genes associated with human neurodevelopmental disorders tend to be co-expressed in disease-specific patterns in the developing monkey neocortex.Nature 535, 367–375
Transcriptional landscape of the prenatal human brain
A spatially resolved transcriptional atlas of the mid-gestational developing human brain has been created using laser-capture microdissection and microarray technology, providing a comprehensive reference resource which also enables new hypotheses about the nature of human brain evolution and the origins of neurodevelopmental disorders.Nature 508, 199–206