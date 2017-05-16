Lacrimal apparatus diseases

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A new method for identifying the cut ends in canalicular lacerationScientific Reports 7, 43325
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
The value of lacrimal scintillography in the assessment of patients with epiphora
Editorial |
Cyclosporine in ocular surface inflammationEye 31, 665–667
Comments and Opinion |
Corneal confocal scanning laser microscopy in patients with dry eye disease treated with topical cyclosporineEye 31, 788–794
Comments and Opinion |
Surgical outcomes of external dacryocystorhinostomy and risk factors for functional failure: a 10-year experienceEye 31, 691–697
Comments and Opinion |
Long-term outcomes of punch punctoplasty with Kelly punch and review of literatureEye 31, 560–565