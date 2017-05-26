Lab-on-a-chip

Definition

A lab-on-a-chip is a class of device that integrates and automates multiple laboratory techniques into a system that fits on a chip up to a maximum of a few square centimetres in size. By manipulating reagents on the microscale effects such as rapid heating and mixing can be exploited. It also allows waste and exposure to dangerous chemicals to be minimized.

