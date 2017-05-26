Lab-on-a-chip
A lab-on-a-chip is a class of device that integrates and automates multiple laboratory techniques into a system that fits on a chip up to a maximum of a few square centimetres in size. By manipulating reagents on the microscale effects such as rapid heating and mixing can be exploited. It also allows waste and exposure to dangerous chemicals to be minimized.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Open-source, community-driven microfluidics with Metafluidics
A community-led initiative will enable users to design, share, refine and innovate fluidic devices.Nature Biotechnology 35, 523–529
Nanofluidic device for continuous multiparameter quality assurance of biologics
A nanofluidic device can enable on-site monitoring and real-time quality assurance of biologics throughout bio-manufacturing processes.
Mature induced-pluripotent-stem-cell-derived human podocytes reconstitute kidney glomerular-capillary-wall function on a chip
An efficient and chemically defined protocol for the differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells into podocytes enables the recapitulation of the differential clearance of the human kidney glomerulus in an organ-on-a-chip.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0069
News and Comment
Reproductive endocrinology: Cycling through the menstrual cycle — an out-of-body experience
A recent advance has led to the development of microfluidically linked microphysiological culture systems that mimic the complex dynamics and interdependent physiology of the various organs that comprise the female reproductive tract. This microfluidic culture platform offers an unprecedented way to study female reproductive biology and develop new reproductive therapeutics.
Organs-on-chips: Filtration enabled by differentiation
The efficient generation of mature podocytes from induced pluripotent stem cells makes possible the recapitulation of renal blood filtration on a chip.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0074
Gene delivery: Suddenly squeezed and shocked
A microfluidic device that integrates mechanical squeezing and electrical stimulation delivers DNA to the nucleus of cells at a rate of millions of cells per minute.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0047
The Author File: Bart Deplancke
An engineered approach to study gene regulation, and why home is where the heart is.Nature Methods 14, 211
Lab-on-a-chip: Microbial genomes on a chipNature Methods 14, 226
Interactive and scalable biology cloud experimentation for scientific inquiry and education
A real-time interactive, fully automated, low-cost and scalable biology cloud experimentation platform could provide access to scientific experimentation for learners and researchers alike.Nature Biotechnology 34, 1293–1298