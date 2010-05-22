Research |
Latest Research and Reviews
- British Dental Journal 208, 440
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Institutions: Small-school science
Researchers outside the big institutions face a unique mix of challenges and opportunities.Nature Jobs 546, 317–319
Editorial |
Not all scientists are raised equal
Data show that women astronomers face discrimination at all stages of their careers. To ensure true diversity of ideas, everyone, but especially those with privilege, must do something about it.Nature Astronomy 1, 0167
Comments and Opinion |
Workplace habits: Full-time is full enough
Some scientists are fighting a toxic belief that a 50-hour working week is 'slacking off'.Nature Jobs 546, 175–177
Comments and Opinion |
Unsung heroes: Value coordinating roles in researchNature 546, 33
News |
Crowd-based peer review can be good and fast
Confidential feedback from many interacting reviewers can help editors make better, quicker decisions, explains Benjamin List.
News |
Monument to peer review unveiled in Moscow
Cornerstone of modern science immortalized in concrete.