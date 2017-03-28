Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer).
The jejunum is the second part of the small intestine, between the duodenum and ileum sections. The main function of the jejunum is absorption of nutrients that have undergone enzymatic digestion in the duodenum.