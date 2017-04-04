Jasmonic acid
Jasmonic acids are a class of lipidic plant hormones, synthesized from linolenic acid present in the chloroplast membrane. They are involved in development, abiotic stress responses and plant-microbes interactions in defence and symbiosis. Derivates such as methyl-jasmonate are volatile and participate in long range signalling between plants.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Effects of jasmonic acid signalling on the wheat microbiome differ between body sitesScientific Reports 7, 41766
Research | | open
Jasmonate response decay and defense metabolite accumulation contributes to age-regulated dynamics of plant insect resistance
Immunity deteriorates with age in animals but less is known about how aging affects immunity in plants. Here, Mao et al. show that responsiveness to the major insect defense hormone JA declines as plants age, but insect resistance still increases as plants accumulate secondary metabolites such as glucosinolates.Nature Communications 8, 13925
Research | | open
Effects of MeJA on Arabidopsis metabolome under endogenous JA deficiencyScientific Reports 6, 37674
News and Comment
News and Views |
Plant hormones: On-the-spot reporting
The development of a new jasmonate reporter further extends the tools that add greater detail to the investigation of plant hormones. Such reporters for the various types of plant hormones, exploiting different aspects of their activity, will help us to eventually study hormone signalling, distribution and dynamics in intact tissue.Nature Plants 1, 15001