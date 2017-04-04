Jasmonic acid

Definition

Jasmonic acids are a class of lipidic plant hormones, synthesized from linolenic acid present in the chloroplast membrane. They are involved in development, abiotic stress responses and plant-microbes interactions in defence and symbiosis. Derivates such as methyl-jasmonate are volatile and participate in long range signalling between plants.

    The development of a new jasmonate reporter further extends the tools that add greater detail to the investigation of plant hormones. Such reporters for the various types of plant hormones, exploiting different aspects of their activity, will help us to eventually study hormone signalling, distribution and dynamics in intact tissue.

