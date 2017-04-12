Isomerases

Latest Research and Reviews
Structural basis of DNA gyrase inhibition by antibacterial QPT-1, anticancer drug etoposide and moxifloxacin
Type IIA topoisomerases (topo2As) create transient double-strand DNA breaks. Here, the authors report structures showing how QPT-1 binds in the DNA/topo2A complex at the same site as the fluoroquinolone moxifloxacin, and discuss the potential for developing new classes of antibiotics.Nature Communications 6, 10048
Deoxynybomycins inhibit mutant DNA gyrase and rescue mice infected with fluoroquinolone-resistant bacteria
Fluoroquinolone antibiotics are widely used to treat serious bacterial infections, but resistance is an increasing problem. Here the authors describe the synthesis and characterization of novel deoxynybomycin derivatives that exhibit activity against fluoroquinolone-resistant infections in an in vivo model.Nature Communications 6, 6947
A novel and unified two-metal mechanism for DNA cleavage by type II and IA topoisomerases
Topoisomerases are enzymes that transiently make breaks in DNA, to prevent the build-up of topological stress and tangles as the genome is transcribed, replicated or repaired. Type II topoisomerases have been postulated to use a two-metal mechanism to break duplex DNA. Now, the structure of the DNA-binding and cleavage core of a yeast type II topoisomerase has been solved, showing that the enzyme uses a variation of the classical mechanism, and can also carry out the type of cleavage performed by type IA topoisomerases.Nature 465, 641–644
Transcription: A role for DNA topoisomerase in activationNature Reviews Genetics 14, 78
تصحيح مشاكل انقسام الحمض الوراثي
Fixing abortive DNA cleavage
Cyclophilin A release as a biomarker of necrotic cell deathCell Death and Differentiation 17, 1942–1943