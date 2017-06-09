Isolation, separation and purification
Isolation, separation and purification refer to techniques used to isolate, concentrate or purify cells, viruses, cell fractions, organelles or biological macromolecules (e.g. proteins, protein complexes, chromatin, nucleic acids, carbohydrates or lipids) for subsequent analysis.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Efficient protein production inspired by how spiders make silk
The properties of many transmembrane or aggregation-prone proteins make them difficult to recombinantly express. Here the authors use a modified N-terminal domain of a spider silk protein to express and purify several difficult to express proteins at levels considerably higher than with conventional tags.Nature Communications 8, 15504
Protocols |
Simultaneous quantification of N- and O-glycans using a solid-phase method
The comprehensive study of protein glycosylation has been complicated by the complex structural diversity of glycans. In this protocol, Yang et al. describe a solid-phase method for the sequential analysis of N-linked and O-linked glycans.Nature Protocols 12, 1229–1244
Research | | open
Poly-protein G-expressing bacteria enhance the sensitivity of immunoassaysScientific Reports 7, 989
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Proteomics: Reverse-polarity activity-based protein profilingNature Methods 14, 12
Research Highlights |
Biochemistry: Capturing metabolic dynamics in mitochondria
A rapid method for isolating mitochondria with exquisitely high purity helps researchers profile metabolic dynamics within this organelle.Nature Methods 13, 899
Research Highlights |
Proteomics: A viral trap for protein interactionsNature Methods 13, 547
Research Highlights |
Vasculitis syndromes: Do PR3-ANCA levels predict relapse?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 192
Research Highlights |
Molecular biology: Nanobody toolsNature Methods 13, 116
Research Highlights |
Biochemistry: Comprehensive glycoprotein characterizationNature Methods 13, 15