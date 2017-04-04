Research | | open
Immune cell isolation
Immune cell isolation refers to methods that enable the enrichment of immune cell subsets using antibody-mediated recognition of specific cell surface antigens, followed by sorting or separation with techniques such as flow cytometry, density centrifugation or magnetic isolation.
- Scientific Reports 7, 602
Immuno-engineered organoids for regulating the kinetics of B-cell development and antibody production
This protocol describes how to generate mouse 3D immune organoids consisting of germinal-center-like B cells in a gelatin matrix.Nature Protocols 12, 168–182
Immunomagnetic separation of tumor initiating cells by screening two surface markersScientific Reports 7, 40632
Immunotherapy: Treat your mouse like a 'manNature Reviews Cancer 15, 259
Immunotherapy: Isolation of TCM cells for tumour immunotherapy
A high IL2/IFNG mRNA ratio identifies rare tumour-specific T cells that can persist in humans following adoptive transfer.Nature Reviews Immunology 12, 680–681
CD154-mediated isolation of antigen-specific T cells for adoptive transfer
In vitro studies identified a method to generate antigen-specific T cells that could help prevent infection in hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients.