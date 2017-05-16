Iron

Definition

Iron (Fe, atomic number 26) is a redox-active transition metal element found in living systems as Fe2+ or Fe3+ ions. It is rarely found free in biology, but is bound to proteins such as ferritin or haem, to form metalloproteins such as haemoglobin, which is responsible for the transport of oxygen in the blood.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    Cancer stem cells are typically refractory to conventional treatments. Now, an unprecedented mechanism has been discovered by which salinomycin and derivatives can sequester iron in lysosomes leading to cytoplasmic iron depletion and the subsequent production of reactive oxygen species that are lethal to the cell. This discovery of the importance of iron in cancer stem cell maintenance provides an opportunity for developing new therapeutics.

    • Trang Thi Mai
    • , Ahmed Hamaï
    • , Antje Hienzsch
    • , Tatiana Cañeque
    • , Sebastian Müller
    • , Julien Wicinski
    • , Olivier Cabaud
    • , Christine Leroy
    • , Amandine David
    • , Verónica Acevedo
    • , Akihide Ryo
    • , Christophe Ginestier
    • , Daniel Birnbaum
    • , Emmanuelle Charafe-Jauffret
    • , Patrice Codogno
    • , Maryam Mehrpour
    •  & Raphaël Rodriguez
    Nature Chemistry

  • Research | | open

    The mitochondrial proteins ISCA1 and ISCA2 form a complex that is involved in the biogenesis of Fe–S clusters. Here the authors report that ISCA1 and ISCA2 interact differently with proteins of the Fe–S machinery and that under certain conditions, ISCA2 seems dispensable for Fe–S biogenesis.

    • Lena Kristina Beilschmidt
    • , Sandrine Ollagnier de Choudens
    • , Marjorie Fournier
    • , Ioannis Sanakis
    • , Marc-André Hograindleur
    • , Martin Clémancey
    • , Geneviève Blondin
    • , Stéphane Schmucker
    • , Aurélie Eisenmann
    • , Amélie Weiss
    • , Pascale Koebel
    • , Nadia Messaddeq
    • , Hélène Puccio
    •  & Alain Martelli
    Nature Communications 8, 15124

  • Reviews |

    Dysregulation of iron homeostasis occurs in haematological disorders and in other diseases such as cancer and neurodegeneration. Crielaard and colleagues discuss the progress made in interfering with iron metabolism as a therapeutic strategy, as well as in using iron metabolism to direct drugs to target tissues.

    • Bart J. Crielaard
    • , Twan Lammers
    •  & Stefano Rivella
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 400–423

  • Research | | open

    Cellular uptake of transition metal ions is mediated by members of the SLC11/NRAMP family. Here the authors determine the structural and functional properties of EcoDMT, a bacterial SLC11 transporter, gathering molecular insight into its transport mechanism and proton coupling process.

    • Ines A. Ehrnstorfer
    • , Cristina Manatschal
    • , Fabian M. Arnold
    • , Juerg Laederach
    •  & Raimund Dutzler
    Nature Communications 8, 14033

  • Research | | open

    Iron overload can be either hereditary or acquired via transfusions, and current treatments include the use of iron chelators that have adverse effects in some patients. Here the authors modify siderocalin to enhance iron excretion in urine, and demonstrate therapeutic efficacy in iron overload mouse models.

    • Jonathan Barasch
    • , Maria Hollmen
    • , Rong Deng
    • , Eldad A. Hod
    • , Peter B. Rupert
    • , Rebecca J. Abergel
    • , Benjamin E. Allred
    • , Katherine Xu
    • , Shaun F. Darrah
    • , Yared Tekabe
    • , Alan Perlstein
    • , Rebecca Wax
    • , Efrat Bruck
    • , Jacob Stauber
    • , Kaitlyn A. Corbin
    • , Charles Buchen
    • , Vesna Slavkovich
    • , Joseph Graziano
    • , Steven L. Spitalnik
    • , Guanhu Bao
    • , Roland K. Strong
    •  & Andong Qiu
    Nature Communications 7, 12973
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment