Intrauterine growth

Environmental influences on ovarian dysgenesis — developmental windows sensitive to chemical exposures
Evidence suggests that early-life exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals might contribute to the development of reproductive disorders. Here, Julie Boberg and colleagues summarize the current knowledge of how environmental chemicals and pharmaceuticals potentially contribute to the development of ovarian dysgenesis syndrome.
Metabolism: DLK1 levels predict fetal growth restriction
Pregnancy: Maternal obesity affects neonatal adipogenesisNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 63
Reproductive endocrinology: Iodine intake in pregnancy—even a little excess is too much
Several studies have linked maternal iodine deficiency during pregnancy with adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes in offspring. A new study warns that excessive iodine exposure might also be detrimental to maternal thyroid health and recommends a lower limit for maternal iodine intake during pregnancy than that currently advised by the WHO.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 260–261
Development: Hypospadias linked with maternal hypertensionNature Reviews Endocrinology 10, 189