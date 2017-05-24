Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Occupational eye dose in interventional cardiology proceduresScientific Reports 7, 569
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Interventional cardiology: Increased risk of stent thrombosis with bioresorbable scaffolds
Research Highlights |
Valvular disease: Transcatheter repair of severe tricuspid regurgitation
Research Highlights |
Acute coronary syndromes: Complete revascularization for STEMINature Reviews Cardiology 14, 254–255
Research Highlights |
Valvular disease: TAVI noninferior to surgery in intermediate-risk patientsNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 255
Research Highlights |
Valvular disease: Leaflet thrombosis after AVRNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 256