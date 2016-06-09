Latest Research and Reviews
Renal involvement in primary Sjögren syndrome
Renal involvement in primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) is a rare complication, but regular screening is required for early detection and prevention of progression to chronic kidney disease. In this Review, Hélène François and Xavier Mariette discuss the most frequent renal complications that can occur in pSS, namely tubulointerstitial nephritis and membranoproliferative glomerular nephritis. They outline the pathophysiology of these complications, the differential diagnoses, and current treatment options.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 82–93
MicroRNAs in kidney physiology and disease
The important roles of microRNAs (miRNAs) in kidney development, homeostasis and disease are becoming increasingly recognized. These small, non-coding RNA molecules are now understood to participate in the onset and progression of pathways involved in development of end-stage renal disease; they therefore represent potential new therapeutic targets for halting progression of chronic kidney diseases. This Review describes current research investigating the roles of miRNAs in normal kidney physiology and diseases with particular attention given to the TGF-β1 pathway and its regulation by miRNAs.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 23–33
Renal extramedullary hematopoiesis: interstitial and glomerular pathologyModern Pathology 28, 1574–1583
Drug-induced acute interstitial nephritis
Acute interstitial nephritis (AIN) is a common cause of acute kidney injury. The most common etiology of AIN is drug-induced disease, which results from a reaction to certain medications. Multiple classes of drugs can induce AIN, resulting in a range of clinical presentations and laboratory findings. This Review describes the clinical features of drug-induced AIN, with a particular focus on the different features that are induced by different agents. The pathology, diagnosis and management of drug-induced AIN are also discussed.Nature Reviews Nephrology 6, 461–470
Pediatrics: Steroids can reduce renal scarringNature Reviews Urology 8, 589