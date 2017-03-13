Interspersed repetitive sequences

Definition

Interspersed repetitive sequences are identical or nearly identical DNA sequences that are scattered throughout the genome, as a result of transposition or retrotransposition events. One example is the Alu element, a sequence 300 bp that belongs to the short interspersed elements (SINE) family and is found in the genome of primates, with >1 million copies in the human genome.

