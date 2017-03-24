Intermediate filaments

Definition

Intermediate filaments are a type of cytoskeletal filaments characterised by their intermediate diameter compared to actin filaments and microtubules. Different types of intermediate filaments are composed by a variety of proteins, including keratins, lamins and vimentin, and may be involved in cell adhesion and maintenance of cellular and nuclear shape.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment