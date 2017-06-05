Interleukins
Interleukins are cytokines produced and secreted mainly by CD3+ and CD4+ T lymphocytes. Interleukins promote development and differentiation of natural killer cells, T and B lymphocytes and haematopoietic stem cells. Interleukins are involved in systemic inflammation and immune system modulation, so play important roles in fighting cancer, infectious disease and other diseases.
IL-17 induced NOTCH1 activation in oligodendrocyte progenitor cells enhances proliferation and inflammatory gene expression
NOTCH signalling stimulates oligodendrocyte progenitor cell proliferation but how this regulates demyelinating disease is unclear. Here, the authors show that an IL-17 adaptor protein, Act1, interacts with the C-terminal fragment of NOTCH1 (NICD) to activate cell proliferation and an inflammatory response.Nature Communications 8, 15508
Interleukin 17 is a chief orchestrator of immunity
Although interleukin 17 (IL-17) has modest activity on its own, it has a substantial impact in immunity through its synergistic action with other factors and its self-sustaining feedback loop. Veldhoen discusses the role of IL-17 during infections.Nature Immunology 18, 612–621
Targeting the deubiquitinase STAMBP inhibits NALP7 inflammasome activity
How NALP7 inflammasome formation is regulated is unclear. Here the authors show that STAMBP prevents lysosomal degradation of NALP7 and present BC-1471 as a potential therapeutic STAMBP inhibitor, showing it can reduce TLR-induced IL-1β production.Nature Communications 8, 15203
Immune regulation: IL-10 targets macrophage metabolism
The anti-inflammatory effects of IL-10 involve mTORC1-regulated metabolic and autophagic pathways in macrophages.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 345
Infection: IL-22 controls iron scavenging
During systemic infection interleukin-22 can limit the availability of iron by promoting increased production of haem scavengers.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 146–147
Nuanced eosinophilsNature Immunology 18, 254
Immunometabolism: Physiologic role of IL-1β in glucose homeostasisNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 128
Allergy: Neonatal IL-33 drives allergy
Interleukin-33 is a key driver of type 2 immunity in the developing neonatal lung of mice both in the steady state and in response to allergen exposure.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 80–81
Reproductive immunology: B cells, be shells?
B cells may protect against pre-term labour by responding to IL-33.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 2–3