Interleukins are cytokines produced and secreted mainly by CD3+ and CD4+ T lymphocytes. Interleukins promote development and differentiation of natural killer cells, T and B lymphocytes and haematopoietic stem cells. Interleukins are involved in systemic inflammation and immune system modulation, so play important roles in fighting cancer, infectious disease and other diseases.

