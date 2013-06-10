Research |
Intellectual property
Intellectual property (IP), such as patents, provides legal rights to the exclusive use of the output of creative efforts. For example, a patent on a drug could provide its owner with the right to exclusively market that drug for a defined period of time in exchange for detailed public disclosure of the drug’s characteristics, such as chemical structure.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Nature Biotechnology 31, 565
Reviews |
Overcoming obstacles to developing new analgesicsNature Medicine 16, 1241–1247
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Managing intellectual property to develop medicines for the world's poorest
It has been argued that patents impede the development and access of medicines for tropical diseases such as malaria. However, we believe that intellectual property can be a key tool to enable timely progression of drug development projects involving multiple partners and to ensure equitable access to successful products.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 223–224