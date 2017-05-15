Integrins
Integrins are transmembrane glycoproteins that mediate attachment of cells to the extracellular matrix or to other cells via interactions with proteins such as fibronectin and collagen. Integrins also transmit signals from outside to inside the cell by regulating receptor tyrosine kinase signalling. Integrins are heterodimers of different α- and β-subunits.
EGFR and HER2 activate rigidity sensing only on rigid matrices
Epidermal growth factor receptor and its isoform HER2 are recruited to nascent cellular adhesion sites and play an important role in the rigidity sensing of cells on stiff substrates, this activity being dependent on Src-mediated phosphorylation.
SHANK proteins limit integrin activation by directly interacting with Rap1 and R-Ras
Lilja et al. find that SHANK proteins inhibit the signalling of Ras and Rap G-proteins by restricting their availability at the plasma membrane. This leads to restricted integrin activation, affecting cell spreading, migration and invasion.Nature Cell Biology 19, 292–305
αV-class integrins exert dual roles on α5β1 integrins to strengthen adhesion to fibronectin
Interaction of fibronectin with αv-class and α5β1 integrins results in formation of cell adhesion complexes, but the initial events (<120 s) remain unclear. Here, the authors show that αv-class integrins bind fibronectin faster than α5β1 integrins and subsequently signal to α5ß1 integrins to strengthen the adhesion.Nature Communications 8, 14348
Talin gets SHANKed in the fight for integrin activation
Genetic mutations in the SHANK family of proteins are linked to multiple neuropsychiatric disorders including autism spectrum disorders. A study now elucidates critical roles for SHANK in regulating integrin-mediated cell–extracellular matrix adhesion, by sequestering integrin activators.Nature Cell Biology 19, 265–267
The molecular clutch model for mechanotransduction evolves
Many biological processes are influenced by the mechanical rigidity of surrounding tissues. Now, a combination of experiments and mathematical modelling has been used to describe the precise molecular and physical mechanism by which cells sense and respond to the mechanical properties of their extracellular environment through integrin-based adhesions.Nature Cell Biology 18, 459–461
Integrin bondage: filamin takes control
Regulation of integrin activity is critical for human health, and the steps mediating integrin activation are well established. In contrast, the counteracting mechanisms of inactivation are less understood. An integrin inhibitor, filamin, is shown to stabilize the integrin resting state by bondage of the cytoplasmic domains of the integrin heterodimer, thus providing evidence of a new mechanism for integrin retention in the inactive state.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 355–357
Super-resolution links vinculin localization to function in focal adhesions
Integrin-based focal adhesions integrate biochemical and biomechanical signals from the extracellular matrix and the actin cytoskeleton. The combination of three-dimensional super-resolution imaging and loss- or gain-of-function protein mutants now links the nanoscale dynamic localization of proteins to their activation and function within focal adhesions.Nature Cell Biology 17, 845–847
Podosome rosettes precede vascular sprouts in tumour angiogenesis
Expansion of a vascular network requires breaking through the basement membrane, a highly crosslinked barrier that tightly adheres to mature vessels. Angiogenic endothelial cells are now shown to form podosome rosettes that are able to focally degrade the extracellular matrix, prior to vascular sprouting in tumour angiogenesis.Nature Cell Biology 16, 928–930