Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
The dorsal posterior insula subserves a fundamental role in human pain
Using a quantitative perfusion imaging technique, the authors investigated in healthy humans what brain regions encode a slowly varying tonic pain state. Only a small region in the contralateral dorsal posterior insula tracked the full pain experience, suggesting it is the homolog of a nociception-specific region found in animals.Nature Neuroscience 18, 499–500
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Learning and memory: Face-to-face with fear generalization
Functional imaging has provided insight into the neuronal processes that regulate fear generalization in humans.
Comments and Opinion |
Salience processing and insular cortical function and dysfunction
Recent work suggests that the insula forms part of a network that mediates the processing of salient stimuli. In this Opinion article, Lucina Q. Uddin examines the role of the insula in salience processing before outlining that dysfunction of such processing in insular subdivisions might accompany several brain disorders.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 55–61