Institutions

  • Research |

    • Sebastian Giwa
    • , Jedediah K Lewis
    • , Luis Alvarez
    • , Robert Langer
    • , Alvin E Roth
    • , George M Church
    • , James F Markmann
    • , David H Sachs
    • , Anil Chandraker
    • , Jason A Wertheim
    • , Martine Rothblatt
    • , Edward S Boyden
    • , Elling Eidbo
    • , W P Andrew Lee
    • , Bohdan Pomahac
    • , Gerald Brandacher
    • , David M Weinstock
    • , Gloria Elliott
    • , David Nelson
    • , Jason P Acker
    • , Korkut Uygun
    • , Boris Schmalz
    • , Brad P Weegman
    • , Alessandro Tocchio
    • , Greg M Fahy
    • , Kenneth B Storey
    • , Boris Rubinsky
    • , John Bischof
    • , Janet A W Elliott
    • , Teresa K Woodruff
    • , G John Morris
    • , Utkan Demirci
    • , Kelvin G M Brockbank
    • , Erik J Woods
    • , Robert N Ben
    • , John G Baust
    • , Dayong Gao
    • , Barry Fuller
    • , Yoed Rabin
    • , David C Kravitz
    • , Michael J Taylor
    •  & Mehmet Toner
    Nature Biotechnology 35, 530–542

  • Reviews |

    Duncan Watts considers whether many branches of social science could benefit from setting research goals aimed at specific and manageable real-world problems. He gives examples and discusses how more solution-oriented social science might work.

    • Duncan J. Watts
    Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0015

  • Reviews |

    The US National Labs will continue to play a crucial role in developing energy science and technology, yet their operation is not without its problems. Anadon et al. discuss the challenges faced by the Labs and propose changes that can help them to better meet their goals.

    • Laura Diaz Anadon
    • , Gabriel Chan
    • , Amitai Y. Bin-Nun
    •  & Venkatesh Narayanamurti
    Nature Energy 1, 16117

  • Reviews |

    Indigenous knowledge and experience have historically been under-represented in the IPCC's reports. New guidelines, policies and more nuanced content are needed to develop culturally relevant and appropriate adaptation policies.

    • James D. Ford
    • , Laura Cameron
    • , Jennifer Rubis
    • , Michelle Maillet
    • , Douglas Nakashima
    • , Ashlee Cunsolo Willox
    •  & Tristan Pearce
    Nature Climate Change 6, 349–353
News and Comment

