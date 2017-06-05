Inorganic LEDs

Definition

Inorganic LEDs are light-emitting diodes (LEDs) made from a crystalline semiconductor. The optical emission wavelength can be selected by varying material composition. Example active regions include germanium, gallium arsenide, gallium nitride and indium phosphide. Inorganic LEDS are prized for their low power consumption and are rapidly replacing conventional incandescent light bulbs.

