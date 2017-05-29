Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Gene therapy restores auditory and vestibular function in a mouse model of Usher syndrome type 1c
Gene therapy in the inner ear achieves unprecedented recovery of hearing and balance behavior in Usher syndrome mice.Nature Biotechnology 35, 264–272
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Hearing loss and tinnitus—are funders and industry listening?Nature Biotechnology 31, 972–974
News and Views |
Extracting energy from the inner ear
The endocochlear potential in a guinea pig's ear is captured and used to run a low-power radio.Nature Biotechnology 30, 1204–1205
Research Highlights |
Evolution: Ear rootsNature 466, 668