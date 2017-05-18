News and Views |
Innate immunity
Innate immunity is an immunological subsystem that comprises the cells and mechanisms that provide the first line of defence from infection in a non-specific manner. Innate immune responses are rapid and independent of antigen. Innate immune systems are found in all classes of plants and animals.
- Nature Immunology 18, 599–600
Human LACC1 increases innate receptor-induced responses and a LACC1 disease-risk variant modulates these outcomes
LACC1 genetic variants are associated with Crohn's disease, leprosy and arthritis. Here the authors show that LACC1 is needed for optimal innate receptor-induced signalling, mitochondrial ROS production and microbial clearance, effects that are reduced by a Crohn's disease-risk variant in LACC1.Nature Communications 8, 15614
Epigenetic silencing of IRF1 dysregulates type III interferon responses to respiratory virus infection in epithelial to mesenchymal transition
This study explores the mechanism for enhanced respiratory virus replication in airway epithelial cells subject to mesenchymal reprogramming, implicating a role for epigenetic silencing interferon pathways.Nature Microbiology 2, 17086
NOD1 deficiency impairs CD44a/Lck as well as PI3K/Akt pathwayScientific Reports 7, 2980
Enhancement of Th1/Th17 inflammation by TRIM21 in Behçet’s diseaseScientific Reports 7, 3019
Alternative monocytes settle in for the long term
Monocytes recruited to the peritoneum under conditions of a type 2 inflammatory reaction can convert into resident-type macrophages under the control of vitamin A.Nature Immunology 18, 599–600
Microbiota: Clostridia protect from gut infections in early lifeNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 321
Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammalsNature Microbiology 2, 17052
Reply to ‘Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammals’Nature Microbiology 2, 17053
Antimicrobial IL-22Nature Immunology 18, 373
Immunometabolism and the land of milk and honey
Luke O'Neill describes a 2010 study by Connie Krawczyk, Ed Pearce and colleagues that introduced the Warburg effect to immunologists.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 217