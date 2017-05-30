Innate immune cells

Featured
Unusual suspects: dancing with stromal cellsNature Immunology 18, 601–602
Alternative monocytes settle in for the long termNature Immunology 18, 599–600
Severe congenital neutropenias
Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032
Human LACC1 increases innate receptor-induced responses and a LACC1 disease-risk variant modulates these outcomes
LACC1 genetic variants are associated with Crohn's disease, leprosy and arthritis. Here the authors show that LACC1 is needed for optimal innate receptor-induced signalling, mitochondrial ROS production and microbial clearance, effects that are reduced by a Crohn's disease-risk variant in LACC1.Nature Communications 8, 15614
WASH maintains NKp46+ ILC3 cells by promoting AHR expression
Innate lymphoid cells (ILC) are thought to direct immune responses, but little is known about the development and maintenance of ILC subsets. Here the authors show that WASH maintains the pool of NKp46+ ILC3s by recruiting Arid1a to the aryl hydrocarbon receptor promoter and inducing its expression.Nature Communications 8, 15685
Transcriptional determination and functional specificity of myeloid cells: making sense of diversity
In this Review, the authors describe the transcriptional and post-transcriptional mechanisms that determine the functional specification of myeloid cells and discuss how mature cells of the myeloid lineage can react to the same danger signal with different, highly specific responses.
Immunology: ACE in neutrophil antibacterial defence
Experimental arthritis: FLIPping the switch on macrophages
Heart failure: Macrophages take centre stage in the heart–brain–kidney axis
A new study reports that a heart–brain–kidney network involving renal and cardiac macrophages is required for the adaptive response to cardiac stress. As well as highlighting the importance of inter-organ communication in complex pathological syndromes, the findings raise important questions with implications for the treatment of heart failure.
Tumour immunology: Immune atlas sheds light on anticancer responses
Multiscale immune profiling strategies facilitate unprecedented insights into the subtypes and composition of immune cells in the tumour microenvironment.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 347
Asthma and allergy: The NET effect of respiratory viruses
Rhinovirus infections exacerbate asthma by inducing the release of neutrophil extracellular traps.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 346–347
Immune regulation: IL-10 targets macrophage metabolism
The anti-inflammatory effects of IL-10 involve mTORC1-regulated metabolic and autophagic pathways in macrophages.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 345