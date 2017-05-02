Research | | open
Inhibition–excitation balance
Inhibiton–excitation balance (E–I balance) is a form of homeostatic plasticity that helps to maintain neuronal activity within a narrow, safe range. It refers to the relative degree of excitatory and inhibitory drive in a neural circuit, and is established during development and is maintained in the mature nervous system.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1311
Theory of optimal balance predicts and explains the amplitude and decay time of synaptic inhibition
Inhibition and excitation are counterbalanced at synapses, but the conditions that constitute optimal balance are not known. Here the authors show through modelling that the properties of synaptic inhibition are fine-tuned to maintain an optimal balance in which peak excitation reaches precisely to spike threshold.Nature Communications 8, 14566
Modulation of excitation on parvalbumin interneurons by neuroligin-3 regulates the hippocampal network
The authors show that postsynaptic deletion of neuroligin-3 from parvalbumin interneurons causes a decrease in NMDA-receptor-mediated excitatory postsynaptic currents and an increase in presynaptic glutamate release probability linked to a deficit in presynaptic Group III metabotropic glutamate receptor function. This selective disruption of excitatory transmission on parvalbumin interneurons leads to abnormal hippocampal network activity and a decrease in contextual fear extinction.Nature Neuroscience 20, 219–229
News and Comment
Behavioural neuroscience: Picking up the pups
Oxytocin tunes the responses of neurons in the left auditory cortex to pup calls and may thus promote pup retrieval by virgin female mice.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 315
Drug development: Illuminated targets
The development of effective antiepilepsy drugs is moving on from trial-and-error approaches to sophisticated molecular solutions.Nature 511, S12–S13
Autism: Pinpointing common deficits
Austism-linked mutations in neuroligin 3 promote repetitive behaviour in mice by targeting a striatal circuit.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 493
Circuits supporting the grid
Two studies show that local inhibitory connectivity and hippocampal excitatory input support the spatial firing patterns of entorhinal grid cells, providing support for continuous attractor model of grid cell firing.Nature Neuroscience 16, 255–257
Sensory systems: A balancing act
Modulation of the balance between excitatory and inhibitory inputs underlies the organization of auditory receptive fields during developmentNature Reviews Neuroscience 11, 536–537
Psychiatric disorders: Tipping the cortical balance
An elevation in the excitation/inhibition ratio in the medial prefrontal cortex leads to impairments in social behaviour and cognition in mice.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 12, 487