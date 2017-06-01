Information storage

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Antiferromagnetic CuMnAs multi-level memory cell with microelectronic compatibility
Devices based on antiferromagnetic materials have advantages of robustness to external magnetic fields and the potential for ultrafast operation. Here the authors present a multilevel antiferromagnetic memory cell that can be operated using standard electronic interfaces.Nature Communications 8, 15434
Research | | open
Interfacial chemical bonding-mediated ionic resistive switchingScientific Reports 7, 1264
Reviews |
Physical unclonable functions generated through chemical methods for anti-counterfeiting
The counterfeiting of goods has economic implications and is a threat to health and security. One promising solution for product authentication is the incorporation of physical unclonable functions. This Review delineates how stochastic chemical processes can afford unique anti-counterfeiting tags that cannot be reproduced.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0031
News and Comment
News and Views |
Material witness: Gene memoriesNature Materials 16, 393
Research Highlights |
Magnetic materials: Riding the spin waveNature Reviews Materials 2, 17007
Research Highlights |
Data storage: A diamond bit is foreverNature Reviews Materials 1, 16095
News and Views |
Ferroelastic domains: Springy expansion
The controllable and reversible growth of ferroelastic domains in a ferroelectric thin film with composition and strain gradients may enable new devices.Nature Materials 15, 497–498
Comments and Opinion |
Nucleic acid memory
Nucleic acid memory has a retention time far exceeding electronic memory. As an alternative storage media, DNA surpasses the information density and energy of operation offered by flash memory.Nature Materials 15, 366–370
Research Highlights |
Magnetic materials: Optical controlNature Photonics 9, 418