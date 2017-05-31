Infant necrotizing enterocolitis

Latest Research and Reviews
Necrotizing enterocolitis: new insights into pathogenesis and mechanisms
Necrotizing enterocolitis is the most frequent and lethal gastrointestinal disease in premature infants. This Review outlines current approaches for the treatment and diagnosis of necrotizing enterocolitis and examines the progress made in our understanding of the molecular mechanisms of this disease as well as potential avenues for future treatment development.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 590–600
Gut microbiota: Inulin regulates endothelial function: a prebiotic smoking gun?
A new study shows that the prebiotic inulin improves vascular function in an animal model of cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism for how dietary gut microbiota modulation regulates host physiology through the activities of host–microbiota co-metabolic signalling via bile acids and glucagon-like peptide 1 is also explained.
Paediatrics: Are human milk oligosaccharides the magic bullet for necrotizing enterocolitis?
There have been no major improvements in the prevention or treatment of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) over the past several decades, and therefore a 'magic bullet' is urgently needed. However, new data demonstrate that disialyllacto-N-tetraose levels in breast milk can predict the risk of NEC, and these findings might provide a strategy for successful intervention.
Paediatrics: Gut microbiota dysbiosis precedes NEC
Paediatrics: T cells in necrotizing enterocolitis
Surgical necrotizing enterocolitis definedJournal of Perinatology 34, 731
In vitro and rat studies suggest synthetic disialyl hexasaccharides could help prevent necrotizing enterocolitis in infants.