Inbreeding
Inbreeding is the mating of individuals or organisms that are genetically closely related, resulting in increased homozygosity and consequently an increase in the occurrence of recessive traits. This can lead to inbreeding depression: reduced biological fitness of the population. Inbreeding is also used as a technique in selective breeding to identify and establish new and desirable traits.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Switch from sexual to parthenogenetic reproduction in a zebra sharkScientific Reports 7, 40537
News and Comment
News |
How to avoid the pitfalls of inbreeding
By balancing self-fertilization with occasional sex, a small marine fish maintains a robust immune system.
Research Highlights |
Evolutionary biology: Sperm signalsNature 463, 273
News |
Mystery of the brown giant panda deepens
Rare sighting of brown-and-white panda sparks conservation debate.
News and Views |
Gene expression: How plants avoid incest
Different versions of the same gene can be either dominant or recessive. A small non-coding RNA mediates such differences in dominance as part of a system that prevents inbreeding in plants.Nature 466, 926–928
Research Highlights |
Complex traits: Mice line up for successNature Reviews Genetics 12, 298–299