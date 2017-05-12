Inbreeding

Definition

Inbreeding is the mating of individuals or organisms that are genetically closely related, resulting in increased homozygosity and consequently an increase in the occurrence of recessive traits. This can lead to inbreeding depression: reduced biological fitness of the population. Inbreeding is also used as a technique in selective breeding to identify and establish new and desirable traits.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment