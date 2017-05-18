Research | | open
Imprinting
Imprinting is epigenetic marking of a locus on the basis of its parental origin, which can result in differential expression of the paternal and maternal alleles in specific tissues or developmental stages. These epigenetic marks are established in the germline and can be maintained through mitotic divisions.
ERCC1–XPF cooperates with CTCF and cohesin to facilitate the developmental silencing of imprinted genes
Chatzinikolaou et al. show that the nucleotide excision repair complex ERCC1–XPF cooperates with the chromatin organizer CTCF, cohesin subunits and ATRX to facilitate the silencing of a subset of imprinted genes in the developing liver.Nature Cell Biology 19, 421–432
Epigenetic and genetic components of height regulation
Adult height has a strong genetic component and is highly heritable. Here the authors whole-genome sequence 8,453 Icelanders and find novel parent-of-origin derived associations in IGF2-H19 and DLK1-MEG3.Nature Communications 7, 13490
Parental and sexual conflicts over the Peg3 imprinted domainScientific Reports 6, 38136
Genetic disorders: Steps towards epigenetic therapy for PWS
Epigenetics: Imprinting evolution in Arabidopsis
A new sequencing study in Arabidopsis lyrata permits comparison of imprinted genes with the closely related A. thaliana and furthers our understanding of both the proximate and ultimate causes of genomic imprinting.Nature Plants 2, 16152
Epigenetics: Don't stress dad — it's bad for your kids' healthNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 312
Epigenetics: Making marks in oocyte developmentNature Reviews Genetics 17, 68–69
Disease genetics: Therapeutic targeting of a long non-coding RNANature Reviews Genetics 16, 2