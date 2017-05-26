Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Colony stimulating factor-1 receptor is a central component of the foreign body response to biomaterial implants in rodents and non-human primates
By studying the immune responses of animals to different types of biomaterial implants, colony stimulating factor-1 receptor is revealed as an important mediator of the foreign body reaction and a possible target for fibrosis inhibition.Nature Materials 16, 671–680
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
The quest for miniaturized soft bioelectronic devices
Soft integrated electronics packaged with miniaturized modules for wireless power and data transfer are opening up new opportunities for long-term health monitoring and therapy.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0049
News and Views |
Cardiovascular devices: Soft hugs for healing hearts
An implantable soft robotic sleeve restores circulation and muscle function in infarcted pig hearts.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0046
Editorial |
Durable miniaturized bioelectronics
Advances in materials science and engineering enable ever-smaller and more reliable bioelectronic devices.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0053
Research Highlights |
Bone: Neuronal origin of osteogenic effects of magnesiumNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 687
Research Highlights |
Alzheimer disease: Antibody-secreting implant reduces AD pathology in miceNature Reviews Neurology 12, 190
Research Highlights |
Polymers: Brushing off the solventNature Reviews Materials 1, 15014