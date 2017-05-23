Immunotherapy

Definition

Immunotherapy is the treatment of disease by inducing, enhancing or suppressing an immune response. Activation immunotherapies induce or amplify an immune response and are used in vaccines and as cancer immunotherapies. Suppression immunotherapies reduce or suppress an immune response and are used to prevent graft rejection and treat autoimmunity and allergy.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment