Immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is the treatment of disease by inducing, enhancing or suppressing an immune response. Activation immunotherapies induce or amplify an immune response and are used in vaccines and as cancer immunotherapies. Suppression immunotherapies reduce or suppress an immune response and are used to prevent graft rejection and treat autoimmunity and allergy.
News and Views
Prostate cancer: Better VISTAs ahead? Potential and pitfalls of immunotherapy
Despite a rapid increase in the use of anticancer immunotherapy, our understanding of the mechanisms of action and the patients' responses remains limited. The discovery of immune inhibitory markers in the tumour microenvironment following immunotherapy should improve our understanding and might enable us to better apply combination therapies.
