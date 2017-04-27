Immunological surveillance

Latest Research and Reviews
Central Nervous System: (Immunological) Ivory Tower or Not?Neuropsychopharmacology 42, 28–35
Reproductive immunology: Evading immunosurveillance in endometriosis
Oestrogen receptor-β promotes immune evasion of endometriotic tissue by blocking TNF-induced apoptosis and enhancing inflammasome activity.Nature Reviews Immunology 15, 729
Innate immunity: Pathogen and xenobiotic sensing — back to basics
Surveillance of basic cellular activities alerts Caenorhabditis elegans to pathogens or toxins.Nature Reviews Immunology 12, 400–401
How mycobacteria elude immune surveillance
Don't mess with ERAAP!
Immunosurveillance monitors subversion of the endoplasmic reticulum aminopeptidase ERAAP. ERAAP-deficient cells are killed by T cells that recognize nonclassical major histocompatibility complex class I Qa-1 molecules presenting peptides generated in the absence of ERAAP.Nature Immunology 13, 526–528
Pancreatic cancer: The role of GM-CSF in pancreatic cancer unveiled