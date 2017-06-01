Immunogenetics
Immunogenetics is the study of the genetic basis of the immune response. It includes the study of normal immunological pathways and the identification of genetic variations that result in immune defects, which may result in the identification of new therapeutic targets for immune diseases.
JunB is essential for IL-23-dependent pathogenicity of Th17 cells
T helper 17 (Th17) cells can be pathogenic, but what controls this phenotype is unclear. Here the authors show that the transcription factor JunB promotes proinflammatory Th17 function by regulating the transcription of multiple Th17-related genes.Nature Communications 8, 15628
Clonally stable Vκ allelic choice instructs Igκ repertoire
B cell development involves sequential rearrangement of the immunoglobulin chains, but fine control over the selection process remains a mystery. Here the authors show that individual alleles in pre-B cells are clonally unique and result from stochastic activation of V gene segments to induce optimal generation of a diverse repertoire.Nature Communications 8, 15575
BACH2 immunodeficiency illustrates an association between super-enhancers and haploinsufficiency
BACH2 is required for lymphocyte differentiation. Afzali et al. describe mutations that cause BACH2 disruption, immunodeficiency and autoinflammatory disease via haploinsufficiency, a mechanism shared by other super-enhancer-regulated genes.
Large scale meta-analysis characterizes genetic architecture for common psoriasis associated variants
Psoriasis is an immune-mediated skin disease with a complex genetic architecture. Here, Elder and colleagues identify 16 novel psoriasis susceptibility loci using GWAS meta-analysis with a combined effective sample size of over 39,000 individuals.Nature Communications 8, 15382
How the codfish changed its immune system
A common ancestor of the modern codfish acquired a set of mutations that eliminated a major arm of the adaptive immune system—the MHC II pathway of antigen presentation to CD4+ T cells. Subsequent to this event, there was a radiation of these fish in which the number and diversity of MHC I genes increased in species-specific ways.Nature Genetics 48, 1103–1104
The requirement of iron transport for lymphocyte function
Iron is essential in multiple cellular processes and is especially critical for cellular respiration and division. A new study identified a mutation affecting the iron import receptor TfR1 as the cause of a human primary immunodeficiency, illuminating the importance of iron in immune cell function.Nature Genetics 48, 10–11
Genomics is rapidly advancing precision medicine for immunological disorders
Advances in human genomics, when validated functionally, can lead to new insights into how the immune system works. Notably, previously unknown mechanisms revealed by genomics can lead to the development of precision medicine unanticipated on the basis of phenotype alone.Nature Immunology 16, 1001–1004
To κ+ B or not to κ+ B
Immature B lymphocytes and T lymphocytes assemble antigen receptor–encoding genes in lineage- and developmental stage–specific fashion. New findings show that pre-B cells use specialized locus-specific epigenetic mechanisms to promote recombination of the locus encoding the immunoglobulin κ-chain (Igk) and κ-chain+ B cell development.Nature Immunology 16, 1007–1009
DNA methylation secures CD4+ and CD8+ T cell lineage borders
Dynamic control of DNA methylation in the Cd4 locus serves an important role in reinforcing the binary fate stability of helper and cytotoxic T cells.Nature Immunology 16, 681–683
The heritable immune system
Big data sets are galvanizing our ability to decipher the heritability of immune responses.Nature Biotechnology 33, 608–609