Immunogenetics

Definition

Immunogenetics is the study of the genetic basis of the immune response. It includes the study of normal immunological pathways and the identification of genetic variations that result in immune defects, which may result in the identification of new therapeutic targets for immune diseases.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    T helper 17 (Th17) cells can be pathogenic, but what controls this phenotype is unclear. Here the authors show that the transcription factor JunB promotes proinflammatory Th17 function by regulating the transcription of multiple Th17-related genes.

    • Zafrul Hasan
    • , Shin-ichi Koizumi
    • , Daiki Sasaki
    • , Hayato Yamada
    • , Nana Arakaki
    • , Yoshitaka Fujihara
    • , Shiho Okitsu
    • , Hiroki Shirahata
    •  & Hiroki Ishikawa
    Nature Communications 8, 15628

  • Research | | open

    B cell development involves sequential rearrangement of the immunoglobulin chains, but fine control over the selection process remains a mystery. Here the authors show that individual alleles in pre-B cells are clonally unique and result from stochastic activation of V gene segments to induce optimal generation of a diverse repertoire.

    • Rena Levin-Klein
    • , Shira Fraenkel
    • , Michal Lichtenstein
    • , Louise S. Matheson
    • , Osnat Bartok
    • , Yuval Nevo
    • , Sebastian Kadener
    • , Anne E. Corcoran
    • , Howard Cedar
    •  & Yehudit Bergman
    Nature Communications 8, 15575

  • Research |

    BACH2 is required for lymphocyte differentiation. Afzali et al. describe mutations that cause BACH2 disruption, immunodeficiency and autoinflammatory disease via haploinsufficiency, a mechanism shared by other super-enhancer-regulated genes.

    • Behdad Afzali
    • , Juha Grönholm
    • , Jana Vandrovcova
    • , Charlotte O'Brien
    • , Hong-Wei Sun
    • , Ine Vanderleyden
    • , Fred P Davis
    • , Ahmad Khoder
    • , Yu Zhang
    • , Ahmed N Hegazy
    • , Alejandro V Villarino
    • , Ira W Palmer
    • , Joshua Kaufman
    • , Norman R Watts
    • , Majid Kazemian
    • , Olena Kamenyeva
    • , Julia Keith
    • , Anwar Sayed
    • , Dalia Kasperaviciute
    • , Michael Mueller
    • , Jason D Hughes
    • , Ivan J Fuss
    • , Mohammed F Sadiyah
    • , Kim Montgomery-Recht
    • , Joshua McElwee
    • , Nicholas P Restifo
    • , Warren Strober
    • , Michelle A Linterman
    • , Paul T Wingfield
    • , Holm H Uhlig
    • , Rahul Roychoudhuri
    • , Timothy J Aitman
    • , Peter Kelleher
    • , Michael J Lenardo
    • , John J O'Shea
    • , Nichola Cooper
    •  & Arian D J Laurence
    Nature Immunology

  • Research | | open

    Psoriasis is an immune-mediated skin disease with a complex genetic architecture. Here, Elder and colleagues identify 16 novel psoriasis susceptibility loci using GWAS meta-analysis with a combined effective sample size of over 39,000 individuals.

    • Lam C. Tsoi
    • , Philip E. Stuart
    • , Chao Tian
    • , Johann E. Gudjonsson
    • , Sayantan Das
    • , Matthew Zawistowski
    • , Eva Ellinghaus
    • , Jonathan N. Barker
    • , Vinod Chandran
    • , Nick Dand
    • , Kristina Callis Duffin
    • , Charlotta Enerbäck
    • , Tõnu Esko
    • , Andre Franke
    • , Dafna D. Gladman
    • , Per Hoffmann
    • , Külli Kingo
    • , Sulev Kõks
    • , Gerald G. Krueger
    • , Henry W. Lim
    • , Andres Metspalu
    • , Ulrich Mrowietz
    • , Sören Mucha
    • , Proton Rahman
    • , Andre Reis
    • , Trilokraj Tejasvi
    • , Richard Trembath
    • , John J. Voorhees
    • , Stephan Weidinger
    • , Michael Weichenthal
    • , Xiaoquan Wen
    • , Nicholas Eriksson
    • , Hyun M. Kang
    • , David A. Hinds
    • , Rajan P. Nair
    • , Gonçalo R. Abecasis
    •  & James T Elder
    Nature Communications 8, 15382
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    A common ancestor of the modern codfish acquired a set of mutations that eliminated a major arm of the adaptive immune system—the MHC II pathway of antigen presentation to CD4+ T cells. Subsequent to this event, there was a radiation of these fish in which the number and diversity of MHC I genes increased in species-specific ways.

    • Peter Parham
    Nature Genetics 48, 1103–1104

  • News and Views |

    Iron is essential in multiple cellular processes and is especially critical for cellular respiration and division. A new study identified a mutation affecting the iron import receptor TfR1 as the cause of a human primary immunodeficiency, illuminating the importance of iron in immune cell function.

    • Bernice Lo
    Nature Genetics 48, 10–11

  • News and Views |

    Immature B lymphocytes and T lymphocytes assemble antigen receptor–encoding genes in lineage- and developmental stage–specific fashion. New findings show that pre-B cells use specialized locus-specific epigenetic mechanisms to promote recombination of the locus encoding the immunoglobulin κ-chain (Igk) and κ-chain+ B cell development.

    • Megan R Fisher
    •  & Craig H Bassing
    Nature Immunology 16, 1007–1009
All News & Comment