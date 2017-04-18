Immunoblotting
Immunoblotting is an in vitro technique for detecting specific proteins using antibodies. Protein mixtures are transferred to a filter membrane either directly or after separation by electrophoresis, then probed with antibodies that are either labelled (e.g. with fluorophore or an enzyme) or bound by a labelled secondary antibody for detection.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Poly-protein G-expressing bacteria enhance the sensitivity of immunoassaysScientific Reports 7, 989
Research | | open
DOSCATs: Double standards for protein quantificationScientific Reports 7, 45570
Research | | open
Profiling protein expression in circulating tumour cells using microfluidic western blotting
Circulating tumour cells (CTCs) are rare cells found in the blood of certain cancer patients. Here, the authors develop a cytometry tool that appends a microfluidic western blot to a CTC isolation workflow and apply it to profile a panel of proteins in single CTCs isolated from ER+ breast cancer patients.Nature Communications 8, 14622