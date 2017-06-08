Immunization
Immunization is the deliberation stimulation of the host's immune system to protect the host from a disease. Active immunization involves the administration of an immunogen to render the host more responsive to a subsequent encounter. Passive immunization involves the transfer of immune components, such as antibodies or lymphocytes, or of immune-cell-producing tissues.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Notch-mediated conversion of activated T cells into stem cell memory-like T cells for adoptive immunotherapy
Tumour-specific T cells can be expanded in vitro and adoptively transferred for therapy, but this strategy is limited by induction of short-lived T cell populations. Here the authors activate Notch signalling in cultured mouse or human T cells, resulting in the production of a long-lived stem cell memory T cell population that can fight tumours in mice.Nature Communications 8, 15338
Research |
Tumour ischaemia by interferon-γ resembles physiological blood vessel regression
Interferon-γ acts on tumour endothelial cells to drive vascular regression, inducing ischaemia that leads to tumour collapse.Nature 545, 98–102
Research | | open
Immunogenicity is preferentially induced in sparse dendritic cell culturesScientific Reports 7, 43989
News and Comment
Editorial | | open
Tracking the T-cell repertoire after adoptive therapy
Research Highlights |
Infection: Zika virus: end of transmission?
Broadly neutralizing human antibodies for Zika virus protect adult mice and prevent maternal–fetal transmission.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 718–719
Research Highlights |
Prevention: Time to re-evaluate herpes zoster vaccination?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 254
Research Highlights |
Autoimmunity: Altered antibody response to vaccination in patients with SLENature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 382
News |
Efficacy studies build up the case for prenatal immunizationNature Medicine 20, 970–972
Comments and Opinion |
Logistics: Keeping cool
Extreme temperatures damage vaccines. Efforts are underway to find better ways to deliver the goods.Nature 507, S8–S9