Latest Research and Reviews
Expression of CD226 is associated to but not required for NK cell education
CD226 is an activating receptor expressed in a co-varied manner with inhibitory receptors on natural killer (NK) cells, but whether CD226 is involved in NK cell education is unclear. Here the authors show that CD226 expression is plastic depending on the MHC environment and endows educated NK cells enhanced effector functions.Nature Communications 8, 15627
Glioma immune evasionNature Immunology 18, 487
Phagocyte mayHEME caused by severe hemolysis
Free heme released by hemolysis directly inhibits bacterial phagocytosis by macrophages via alterations of actin cytoskeletal dynamics.Nature Immunology 17, 1335–1337
Dengue suppresses MAVSNature Immunology 17, 905
Bacterial pathogenesis: Cooperative immunomodulation
A newly discovered type of bacterial effector produced by the intracellular pathogen Shigella flexneri cooperates with other virulence factors to sabotage host inflammatory responses.Nature Microbiology 1, 16099
Genetics: Evading antitumour immunity
A recent article published in Nature describes a novel genetic mechanism of immune evasion in a number of cancers that is caused by structural variants (SVs) disrupting the 3′ regulatory region of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PDL1).Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 410
Cancer genetics: Evading antitumour immunityNature Reviews Genetics 17, 374