Immune cell death

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Lymphatic endothelial S1P promotes mitochondrial function and survival in naive T cells
The chemoattractant S1P is identified as an extrinsic factor that supports naive T cell survival, and acts via a signalling mechanism to maintain mitochondrial content and function.Nature 546, 158–161
Research |
IL-2 prevents deletion of developing T-regulatory cells in the thymusCell Death and Differentiation 24, 1007–1016
Research | | open
IVIG regulates the survival of human but not mouse neutrophilsScientific Reports 7, 1296
News and Comment
News and Views |
How lymphocytes add up
A surprising molecular mechanism underlying signal integration and programmed proliferation in adaptive immunity has been identified: the cell-cycle regulator Myc enables a lymphocyte to add up the strength of signals it receives and time its response accordingly.Nature Immunology 18, 12–13
News |
How ICE lights the pyroptosis fireCell Death and Differentiation 24, 197–199
Research Highlights |
Innate immune cells: A Morrbid way of stayin' alive
The lncRNA Morrbid controls the lifespan of short-lived myeloid cells.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 595
Research Highlights |
Inflammasome: To die or not to die
Non-canonical inflammasome activation by self-derived oxidized phospholipid promotes both IL-1β release and cell survival.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 404–405
Research Highlights |
Cell death: Find me and eat me
The release of sphingosine-1-phosphate from dying cells activates erythropoietin signalling in macrophages, which enables immunologically silent clearance of dying cells.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 131
News and Views |
Bacterial pathogenesis: An angel of death fights infection
A host's own cell-death circuitry can be unleashed to combat infections by exploiting a tactic used by many pathogens.Nature Microbiology 1, 16012