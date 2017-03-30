Immobilized enzymes

Immobilized enzymes are enzymes that have been attached, either through adsorption or crosslinking, to a solid support for experimentation or industrial purposes; for example, generating large quantities of products through biosynthesis. The inert, water-insoluble calcium alginate, as well as water-soluble matrices, can serve as the immobilization substrate.

